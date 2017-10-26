OXFORD'S visitor information centre is in the running for a top title at the Beautiful South Awards for Excellence.

For the second year running Experience Oxfordshire has been announced as a finalist for Information Provider of the Year.

The awards look at the best businesses in the tourism in the south east and finalists go through to the National VisitEngland awards early next year.

Vanessa Allen, of Experience Oxfordshire, said: "We are thrilled to be finalists for the Beautiful South Awards, and are proud to receive recognition of our team’s dedication to helping Oxford’s visitors.

"We are lucky to have such a great destination to tell people about in Oxford and Oxfordshire: there really is something for everyone, and we love telling people about it.

"We are looking forward to the awards ceremony, and hope to upgrade from last year’s Bronze award."

Elsewhere in the county Oxford Castle Unlocked have also been announced as finalists in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category of the awards, and Blenheim Palace in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel Brighton on November 29.