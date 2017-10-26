A GRUELLING 10-mile obstacle course was tackled by a team from Oxford start-up Oodle Finance, as they raised more than £5,000 for Nepalese children's charity Kidasha.

The team took part in Tough Mudder in London, a race with 20 obstacles including climbing, ice baths and even running through a field of electrocuting wires.

It was in honour of Kidasha Runs the World, an annual event held in the UK and Nepal to raise money for Kidasha, a charity that works to prevent abuse and exploitation of vulnerable children in Nepal.

This year, 30 people in Nepal joined in, including running a half marathon and attending a ticketed picnic.

James Southon, chief operating officer of Oodle Finance,who raced on September 23, said he was inspired to raise money for the charity after visiting Nepal and seeing the projects Kidasha run first-hand.

Mr Southon said: “The Tough Mudder was a fantastic experience, and a great challenge.

"It was very physically demanding, which meant we had to work as a team to get through the course.

"But with everyone working together we were able to push ourselves and complete it.

“I have seen first-hand the difference that Kidasha makes and the benefit the charity brings to children and families in Nepal – it was fantastic to be able to continue to support through this challenge.”

The other runners were Claire Roberts, Matthew Croxford, Francisco Jesus, Victoria Harris, James Fraser, and Suzette Shipton.

Janice Miller, CEO of Kidasha, said: “The dedication of the UK team was integral to the success of this year’s Kidasha Runs the World event.

"The money raised will go to helping some of the world’s most vulnerable children – we are so grateful to everyone who got involved.”

You can still donate via bit.ly/KidashaRunstheWorld.