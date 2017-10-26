ANOTHER week of mysteries!

After you all had so much fun with our challenge last week – photographing familiar bits of Oxfordshire from unfamiliar angles – we've decided to give you another week of it.

The challenge to our readers is, can you name these bits of your home county?

Some are in the city, some are further out; some will be familiar to everyone, others will require a little specialist knowledge.

We wish you luck!

But first, as promised, here are the solutions to last week's puzzles! Hopefully you held onto your copy of the Oxford Mail and can now tally your answers...

1. Anthony Morris's stained glass window was in the Latin chapel at Christ Church Cathedral

2. Becca Collacott's row of chimneys with a lamppost was simply a view from Oxford High Street

3. Where was Bryan Robertson when he took that photo of the Radcliffe Camera? Standing on top of Magdalen College tower

4. Charlotte Brooks' kaleidoscopic image was in fact the lion on top of Blenheim Palace's Town Gate

5. Dawn Tivnan's mystery spire was St Mary's Tower, photographed from Catte Street

6. The bridge taken by Duncan Becker was over the river Thames by the Trout pub at Wolvercote

7. Emma Rowlands' magical tree was, of course, the famous 'Harry Potter' tree at Blenheim Palace which featured in the films

8. Ian Marriott was snapping Didcot Power Station from the river Thames at Abingdon

9. Time for a big sigh of relief – Ian White's mystery bit of architecture was the Bridge of Sighs (Hertford Bridge) in New College Lane

10. Jay Bourton's glorious sunlit meadow was Christ Church

11. The clue was in the name – 'Somewhere over the Thames', sent in by Jim Jutton, was of course Rainbow Bridge on Port Meadow

12. Julian Philp's mystery ruins were at Minster Lovell, west of Witney

13. The upside-down student photographed by Kathryn Johnson is Anthony Gormley's 'Present Time' sculpture at Mansfield College

14. Lesley Adams' bizarre, flower-like sculptures can be found at Oxford Brookes' Headington campus

15. And her religious architecture is the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in Marston Road

16. Louise Jones's bridge can be crossed at the bottom of University Parks

17. The enigmatic stairwell in the black-and-white by Peter Silver may be found at the Ashmolean Museum

18. The 'village' photographed by Ritesh Vyas under the 'Hurricane Sun' was in fact... Bicester Village!

Right, that's quite enough mystery-solving for the time being.

For next week's theme, given the time of year, it feels appropriate to set the theme as Halloween. Happy Snapping – and don't get too spooked!

WIN £25

Join our Camera Club – which now has more than 320 members – by visiting facebook.com and searching for Oxford Mail Camera Club, which is sponsored by Jessops.

You could win a £25 cash prize for the best picture of the week. See tomorrow’s Oxford Mail for this week’s winner.