A COMPANY which threatened to leave the town centre if police did not tackle parking problems has submitted a planning application to covert its offices into flats.

Chapman Worth accountants in Wantage has applied for permission to turn its Newbury Street building into four one- and two-bedroom flats – which would need five parking spaces.

The firm has said this would be a reduction from the current need – based on 'standing parking requirements' – of ten spaces.

The conversion to flats would be complicated by the fact the building is Grade II-listed.

Dating back to the early 17th century, the address was originally a town house, and has a stair-turret added about 1700.

In its planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council the firm said: "This change of use will reduce rather than increase the pressure for parking in Wantage town centre during the period when it is most in demand."

However, the company also told this paper it has no immediate plans to move out just yet, and is just getting the planning permission in place.