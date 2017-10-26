A DISABLED nightclub is asking people to vote for it to win thousands of pounds of funding.

Organisers of the StringRay night at Oxford's Plush Lounge have applied to Aviva's Community Fund for £4,800 to keep the club pumping for the next 12 months.

The My Life My Choice disability charity behind the club has asked people to go to avivacommunityfund.co.uk, sign up or log in then vote.

Each person gets 10 votes and the charity said it would need at least 300 voters using all of their votes to get the funding.

StringRay was founded by charity members in 2007.