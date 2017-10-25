AVERAGE speed cameras could be used on the A34 in Oxford to cut the number of crashes and prevent motorists' sudden braking.

A review into safety on the 62-mile road was carried out after the Government ordered one last year following a number of fatalities in crashes.

It found motorists travelling between Lodge Hill and Botley Junction northbound often brake suddenly after entering the 50mph speed limit zone.

Safety could be improved by ensuring the speed limit gradually changes instead of suddenly dropping from 70mph to 50mph.

In July a lorry driver was jailed for six years for causing the death of a three-year-old girl and causing her pregnant mother to suffer a miscarriage on the A34.

Thomas Hunter, 59, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield, admitted causing the eight-vehicle crash on northbound stretch at Hinksey Hill, Oxford, on 25 August, 2016.

Isla Wiggin, of Fleet, Hampshire, died two days later. Her mother Collette's unborn son also died.

Highways England also said a sign warning people to 'keep your distance' could be used.

Cutting down vegetation and improving visibility of the Kidlington Road junction southbound is also suggested.

While it also said a 50mph speed limit could be extended from the Kidlington junction to the M40's junction 9 northbound to improve safety.

The Government has not yet committed to the measures and further work will be undertaken before the full report is completed and submitted to the Department for Transport.