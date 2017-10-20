MARKET traders in Woodstock are already getting into the Christmas spirit as they prepare for the return of the town’s annual festive market.

The Woodstock Christmas Market will return to St Mary Magdalene Church for its sixth year with a vast range of treats and goodies on Saturday, November 25.

Thousands are expected to flood the church between 10am and 7.30pm to scoop up the wares of 45 stallholders, only three of whom come from further than 35 miles from the town.

Caroline Casey, who started the event to showcase the talent on offer in and around Woodstock, said: “I am so fortunate to live in West Oxfordshire, which is an area of great beauty and also of dedicated entrepreneurs.

“This market is a day for them to shine and demonstrate their skills and produce, which is of the highest calibre, whether from farm, commercial unit or kitchen table.

“All of the stallholders attending sell something really special and delicious. Visitors will be spoilt for choice.”

As well as a wide choice of stalls, the popular event also has an ideal venue in the Park Street church.

Ms Casey continued: “St Mary Magdalene Church provides a magnificent backdrop to this event. "So whilst visitors are enjoying the amazing goods on offer, I do hope they take a moment to appreciate the incredible skills of the mediaeval stonemasons who created this wonderful building.

“We hope people a day of fun at the market. I am always looking for new ideas and new supporters.”

Entering the market is free of charge.

Items up for grabs include teddy bears, herbal teas, cakes, cushions and handbags.

Ms Casey has arranged for a park and ride service to the market from Bonhams and Oxford Airport .

For full details about the service and more on the market see woodstockchristmasmarket.co.uk