TINS, pies, packets and pasta were among the huge pile of donations collected for the annual Langford Village School Harvest.

Pupils proved successful in rounding up an impressive selection of food ahead of this week’s half-term break at the Bicester school and then donated them to Bicester Foodbank.

Organisers at school have dubbed the harvest collection a success once again and thanked pupils and parents for their support.

School council leader, Louise Donohoe, said: “The school holds the harvest collection every year and every pupil helps by bringing in their own contribution.

“Once again this year the children did a fantastic job and our thanks also go to the parents who helped support the cause.

“It is very much appreciated.”

Each year pupils pack up their donations ready to stacked up into the back of the Bicester Foodbank van before being distributed to families in need across the town.

Ms Donohoe added: “Anybody at any time could find themselves struggling financially and the Bicester Foodbank is there for everyone, not just those who do not have a high income.

“You never know when you might need support like the Bicester Foodbank offers and as a school we feel it is important to continue to help.

“The foodbank helps individuals and families, so the harvest collection is our way, as a school, of supporting the community.”

The crates of donations were loaded into the Bicester Foodbank van last Wednesday with the help of pupils.

Bicester Foodbank founder, Janet Ray, said: "It has been absolutely wonderful this year with all the schools in Bicester having taken part, plus many villages and churches.

"By the time we will have finished we will have collected about two tonnes of food.

"Langford has been one of the top collectors this year and it is just amazing the amount of food these children do bring in."

Ms Ray added that among those donating this year were prisoners at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire for the first time, donating items from their own food allowances.

She added: "It does make such a difference and they have come at a time when we were quite low in our store.

"Every really listened to the items we had asked for such as tomatoes and rice puddings as items we really needed - so its been really great."