RED, amber, green... Oxford Pumpkin Festival 2017 is go!

The fourth annual festival organised by Good Food Oxford features arty activities, farmyard fun and, as usual, plenty of pumpkins to eat.

The aim is to promote local produce and tackle food waste, with the slogan 'Carve it, Cook it, Eat it – Don’t bin it!'.

Among those taking part are the team at the White Hart pub at Fyfield, pictured above, who are serving up a very gourd menu all this week with locally-sourced pumpkins, including from their own garden.

On Saturday, Sandy Lane Farm in Tiddington is hosting a pumpkin-themed family fun day while on Sunday OxGrow community allotment in South Oxford is hosting a festival feast in the afternoon. Restore cafe on Cowley Road is hosting harvest-themed arts and crafts.

For full listings see goodfoodoxford.org/oxford-pumpkin-festival