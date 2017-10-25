A SCHOOL concerned about students going hungry has collaborated with a food bank.

The Oxford Academy has become a drop-off point for Community Emergency Foodbank (CEF) Oxford, stressing a desire to support families struggling to put food on the table.

Residents can now donate non-perishable items including tinned food, biscuits, jams and cereals, as well as basic toiletries, to benefit those in serious need.

Niall McWilliams, headteacher at the Littlemore secondary school, said: "We do everything we possibly can as a school to support more vulnerable people in our community.

"The use of food banks has grown.

"In the 21st century, it's wrong."

Rosie Butler, assistant community operations manager at the school, initiated the scheme.

She said: "We quite often find students coming to school hungry and that affects attendance and behaviour.

"We want to do anything we can to help their families and everybody at home."

According to Department for Education statistics released in June, 6.8 per cent of the 38,119 pupils in Oxfordshire's state-funded secondary schools were claiming free school meals, as of January this year.

In stark comparison, Miss Butler said 54 per cent of students at The Oxford Academy in Sandy Lane West receive free school meals.

She said: "This will actually benefit people in our community – it's right on our doorstep.

"It helps people who are really struggling, who have nothing and no way to make ends meet."

The emergency food bank, which will turn 10 years old in April, works on a referral-only basis with a limit on how many times individuals can visit each year.

It is based at two sites; St Francis Church in Headington and Littlemore Baptist Church, with donation points at several supermarket branches across the city.

The Revd Andrew Bevan, minister at the baptist church, runs the Littlemore branch of the food bank and said he was 'delighted' to gain the school's support.

He said: "The need is definitely growing.

"We run almost totally on donations and need an increase in donations to match the increase in demand.

"This is a really helpful drop-off point that people don't have to go out of their way to get to."

The food bank supported 2,351 people in 2016, including 868 children.

The food bank is already supported by several schools and organisations in the area, including John Henry Newman Academy and the 28th Oxford Scouts group.

People can drop donations at The Oxford Academy reception on any day, until 9pm at weekends or until 10pm on weekdays.