A PROJECT to build a new £30m hotel and demolish an eyesore building will slow down a city route until 2019.

The plan to build a new 140-bedroom hotel in Paradise Street in central Oxford was approved earlier this year.

More than 100 people said they were opposed to it, with some complaining Paradise Street and St Thomas' Street are too narrow to cope with the volume of traffic it would being into the city.

Highways authority Oxfordshire County Council has said works will last until August 2019.

Oxford city councillor for Carfax, Ruthi Brandt, said: "I am aware that residents have been worried about the increased traffic.

"I understand preparatory work has already caused some problems by blocking the road."

As part of the work, traffic marshals will run a stop/go system in Paradise Street so vehicles can get by while work is going on.

It is anticipated 70 people will be employed in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel when it opens in two years' time.

The Oxfordshire Community Foundation is based in the building next door and said it had been told of the work well in advance.

Chief executive, Jayne Woodley, said: "Obviously it will be disruptive but contractors have communicated well with us.

"The hotel will be a positive thing for the area."

It is understood demolition work will begin in December and could last for three months.

When councillors agreed to allow the project in May, city council leader Bob Price said the hotel would be ‘significantly calmer and more coherent’ than the vacant Cooper Callas building, officially called Unither House. It was built in the early 1960s.

County and city councillor, Susanna Pressel, said: "It will be great to get rid of the existing building, which must be one of the ugliest in the city centre.

"My main concern now on behalf of nearby residents is that the demolition and construction will inevitably cause a lot of noise and dust."

City councillors will hear about plans for how work will be carried out at a meeting next week.

Contractors McAleer & Rushe said it will post monthly updates of the work to neighbours. A first leaflet was sent to residents in August.

To make sure lorries being driven to and from the site do not slow traffic into Oxford city centre down, a booking management plan has been set up to prevent deliveries arriving at the same time.

If there are problems with traffic, contractors will stop off at the Welcome Break service stations at Peartree roundabout and in London Road.

When demolition work finally takes place, plywood hoarding up to 2.6m tall will be put up around the site’s boundary. A Luffing tower crane, which are typically used in small building sites, will also be put up.

McAleer & Rushe said workers will be told to use public transport and nearby car parks because of the lack of parking on site.

Councillors on the west area planning committee will be asked to agree to the traffic management plan at Oxford Town Hall next Tuesday.