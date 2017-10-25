A TIRELESS fundraiser who was chiefly responsible for the resurrection of a North Oxford community centre has died aged 83.

Bryan Wardley, of Polstead Road, dedicated much of his time post-retirement to St Margaret’s Institute – a community centre which has served the area for more than 120 years.

The grandfather-of-six, who died on October 13, was part of a team which secured a 999-year lease from St John’s College, securing the institute’s future for years to come.

In the 2016 New Year’s Honours List, Mr Wardley was awarded the British Empire Medal in recognition of his work for the community.

Mr Wardley, who was born in Enfield, north London, on March 20, 1934, had a long career with Imperial Chemical Industries, before moving with his wife, Cynthia, to Polstead Road, just a stone’s throw from St Margaret’s Institute, with which he became so closely involved.

He was, at the time of joining the committee, already a leading light in the Alpine Garden Society. His garden, featuring many alpine plants, was opened to the public every year as part of the institute’s Open Gardens project which Mr Wardley initiated, along with the monthly Tea & Talks events. In 2002 he received the Ferrier Charlton Award from the AGS in recognition of his work.

While a member of the committee, led by Ben Simpson, it negotiated the 999-year lease and secured the institute’s future. Mr Wardley, as treasurer, spearheaded the fundraising from residents (60 per cent of the total) and grant-making bodies which provided for both the lease purchase and for a major refurbishment. Eight hundred people contributed to the £500,000 appeal. In 2008, his contribution to the community was recognized by the award of a Certificate of Honour by Oxford City Council.

Mr Wardley went on to supervise the modernisation of the whole community centre, spending days discussing what needed to be done and dealing with tradesmen.

Colleagues said that nothing was too much trouble for him and he was always ready, even in the last months when illness overtook him, to drop everything to help a user by solving an apparently intractable problem.

Mr Wardley is survived by his wife Cynthia, his sons Duncan and Gavin and six grandchildren.

A private family funeral will soon be followed by a celebration of Mr Wardley’s life at the Institute.