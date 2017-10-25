A NEW app allowing customers to order directly from Oxford shops and restaurants on their phones or computers has launched in the city.

Oxford Orders has signed up more than 400 businesses including shops, theatres, cafes, bakeries, florists, butchers and restaurants that will allow people in Oxford to pre-order items for collection or delivery - and it’s free to use for customers.

Pubs The Old Tom in St Aldate's, The Bell at Hampton Poyle in Kidlington and The Duke of Cambridge in Little Clarendon Street, along with Jemini flowers, KFC, wine bar 1855 and Oxfam bookshop are among those that have signed up for the app.

Steve Plast, general manager of 1855 Wine Bar, said more people are using mobile technology to 'simplify their lives'.

He said: "Being on Oxford Orders puts us at the centre of the trend; when that audience turns to their mobile to arrange afternoon drinks or an evening out, we will be there, able to meet their needs.”

It comes just weeks after Uber launches their food delivery service, UberEATS, in Oxford.

Deliveroo, another food delivery service in the city, launched in Oxford in March last year.

Oxford Orders differs from Deliveroo and UberEats as it focuses on pre-ordering, not delivery. Customers can order a first round of drinks at a bar or food on arrival, as well as 'click and collect' at various outlets.

Map Chalmers, Marketing Manager of Thai restaurant The Old Tom said: “A business like ours relies on locals. With large chain restaurants cornering customer markets on a national scale, smaller, independent venues need to work extra hard to build the strong relationships that allow them to survive. Oxford Orders will enhance our customer service by appealing to those that want to order digitally."

While currently at an early stage, Oxford Orders has plans to grow in the city and say there is 'no limit' to the number of businesses within Oxford that can appear on the app.

Andrew White, CEO of Preoday, the company behind Oxford Orders said he wants to provide 'a genuine alternative for local businesses' from UK-wide companies that could charge 'huge' commission rates.

He said: "These fees have the potential to push venues out of business, especially if commissions continue to rise. We are looking to connect local businesses with local residents and help local businesses take their first independent step with digital orders and, as they gain confidence."

Roger Foran, owner of ForPOS, which provides the technology behind the app, added: “Most people's favourite restaurants and stores are only a few miles away from their home.

"By using Oxford Orders, they’ll be helping their favourite businesses retain the money they spend, so the companies can continue to serve them well into the future.”

The app can be accessed via Google Play store or the Apple App store, or visit the website via oxfordorders.co.uk.