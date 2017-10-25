OXFORD University’s Lord Chancellor Chris Patten is to address students at the Oxford Union.

The former Governor of Hong Kong will speak at the world-famous debating chamber in St Michael’s Street on Thursday, November 2 at 5pm.

Lord Patten, who served as the last Governor of Hong Kong, from 1992 to 1997, has had a long career in national and international politics.

He also served as Chairman of the BBC Trust until 2014.

During his talk Lord Patten is expected to offer a ‘rare perspective’ on the future of Hong Kong.

This event has been switched from Wednesday, November 1.

