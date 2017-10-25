CCTV images of four boys have been released in connection with a burglary in Banbury.

Police have said offenders gained entry to a property in Spring Terrace, Woodgreen Avenue, between 2pm on September 14 and 2pm on September 20.

Once in the property the offenders caused minor damage, stole a master key to five other properties and gained entry to those properties.

The offenders caused in excess of £2,000 worth of damage.

Investigating officer, PC Craig Ridgley based at Banbury police station said: "I am keen to speak to the boys in this CCTV image, as they could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

"If anyone recognises these boys, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference '43170279335'.

"Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."