SOME of us are still recovering from retail overload at the opening of Oxford's long-awaited Westgate Centre yesterday.

Others are now eagerly awaiting the other 26 shops still due to open before Christmas.

So what treats still await us?

For a start, alternative bistro-cum cocktail bar The Alchemist will throw open its doors this Saturday.

Serving morning coffee, lunch and dinner, the company has promised 'excellent service, innovative cocktails and great food'.

Clothing giant Next has announced it will unveil its new outlet there on Tuesday morning at 10am.

The new, 25,000sq ft store will include all the latest styles from Next's newest collections for women, men and children.

It will also have a home department, a special shoe room, a lingerie room and a Costa Coffee.

What's more the first 30 people in the queue on Tuesday morning will be given a 'golden' envelope. All the envelopes will contain a gift card for between £5 and £100 to spend in store.

The company is also laying on Hand and Lock Embroidery in store on opening day to personalise any items customers would like.

The Curzon cinema has revealed it will open at the Westgate on November 18, showing its usual broad range of films and serving drinks and snacks at its bar.

Here are some of the other brands still to come:

& Other Stories

The Alchemist

Caffe Concerto

Carat London

Cos

Dirty Bones

EE

Ernest Jones

Godiva

H&M

Junkyard Golf Club

Krispy Kremes Doughnuts

Loake

Moss Bross

Neal's Yard Remedies

New Look

Rola Wala

The Shake Lab

Shoryu

Victor's

Those are due to open before Christmas: on top of that there are another 35 shop units still to fill whose tenants have not even been announced yet.

Watch this space...