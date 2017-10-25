OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Lewis Jake Bryant, 22, of Hastings Road, Banbury, admitted using a handheld phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on a road in North Bar Street, Banbury, on March 7 2017. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Matthew Ray Loveridge, 26, of Atwell place, Oxford, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in Oxford on January 18 2017. Fined £392. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Stephen George Rushmer, 53, of North Way, Headington, Oxford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on July 13 2017 in Cromwell Street, Oxford. Fined £60.

Thomas Harry Skelton, 28, of Colitt Way Road, Oxford, admitted in Reeds Close, Wantage, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them towards three police officers on June 24 2017. Also admitted on the same date in the same location of wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £600.

Qasim Zuhair Hussain, 31, of Hurst Street, Oxford, admitted fraud by false representation on august 20 2017. Hussain used a stolen bank card at cash machine intending to cause loss to a man or to expose that person to risk of loss in Oxford. Also admitted committing the same offence on August 27 2017 with another man's bank card. Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on August 23 2917 for an offence of fraud. Sentenced to prison for a total of 14 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £480.75, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Jamie Garry Woodley, 29, of Caldecott Road, Abingdon, admitted stealing meat to the value of £60 belonging to Co-op in Northcourt Road, Abingdon on August 28 2017. Also admitted stealing meat to the value of £77 belong to the same shop on August 24 2017. Fined £532. Ordered to pay compensation of £134.93, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Thomas Michael Cash, 51, of no fixed abode, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Oxford on September 16 2017 in Oxford. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Benjamin Constance, 35, of Evenlode Tower, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, admitted at Templars Retail Park between Towns Road, Oxford, stealing perfume to the value of £204.94 belonging to TK Maxx on September 4 2017. Fined £80. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

SEBASTIAN PLAGA, 30, of Manor Road, Banbury, admitted possessing 2.79g of cocaine, 79.69g of amphetamine and 66.72g of cannabis on July 14 at Banbury. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

ANETTE DANIEL, 55, of Cortmalaw Gardens, Glasgow, admitted stealing clothing valued at £8,474 from Moncler, Bicester and going equipped for theft with a de-tagging tool on September 23. Jailed for 22 weeks and must pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £40.

CATHERINE DOCHERT, 52, of Kemp Street, Glasgow, admitted stealing clothing valued at £8,474 from Moncler, Bicester on September 23. Sentenced for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £40.

HOLLY GILBEY, 19, of Mawle Court, Banbury, admitted burglary of a dwelling at Corn Street, Witney on April 11 stealing clothing and a TV. Conditional discharge for two years and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £75.

JEFFREY DUNCALF, 57, of Rothafield Road, Oxford, was convicted of speeding on November 23 at Marston Road by driving 35 mph in a 30 mph area. Fined £100 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

ARRON WALLER, 24, of Quarry Close, Bloxham, admitted speeding at Langford Lane, Kidlington on March 14 by driving 67 mph in a 30 mph area. Fined £461 and must pay a victim surcharge of £46 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 28 days.

GREGORY WHITE, 38, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis as a driver when requested at Banbury police station on September 9. Fined £184 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PAUL BAKER, 31, of Thyme Close, Banbury, was convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when requested as a driver at Banbury as well as possessing a knife and two counts of criminal damage at Bicester on November 13. Made subject to a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £300. Disqualified from driving for 12 months and the knife was forfeited and destroyed.

MALCOLM LIVERSIDGE, 48, of no fixed abode, admitted making seven indecent photographs of children of category B, five of category C and possessing extreme pornography depicting an obscene act with a dog at Bicester on November 9. Made subject to a community order to include rehabilitation activity requirement of for 15 days. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85. The images were also forfeited and destroyed and he must sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.