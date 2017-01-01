BLENHEIM Palace’s official timekeeper Julian Newman is completing the challenge of changing 30 historic clocks as British Summer Time comes to an end.

The clocks go back an hour at 2am on Sunday and among the priceless antique timepieces he will change is the 18th century East Courtyard Clock Tower, which is twice as old as Big Ben.

Mr Newman has been keeping time at the Woodstock stately home for over 12 years.

He said: “When the clocks go back it is a case of stopping each clock then going back exactly 60 minutes later and restarting them up again

“I find it best to do this very early in the morning before the staff arrive as you can easily get tied up with other events.”