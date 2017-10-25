TWO cyclists have been taken to hospital after an accident with a car on Botley Road this morning.

Witnesses have said it looks like the riders, both men, collided with the car when it was trying to turn into Waitrose car park.

Commuters who drove past the scene shortly before 9am have said a car was stopped in front of the supermarket, with a bike propped up nearby.

One Oxford Mail reader sent this picture of the scene from their bus, while another said both the cyclists looked quite young.

One witness on the scene said it looked as if one cyclist had been hit by the car and the other then rode into the back of it.

Three ambulances attended the incident which caused slow traffic down in both directions.

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Michelle Archer said it was called at 8.33am to reports of a collision involving two cyclists and a car.

She said paramedics treated two people at the scene before they were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington.

Police attended but said they have made no arrests.

The collision comes just a day before an inquest into the death of cyclist Claudia Comberti who was killed when she was hit by a vehicle on Botley Road in May this year.