A NEW rail card for people aged 26 to 30 is set to be trialed in December ahead of a possible national roll-out, it has been revealed.

The card, which is expected to give passengers aged 26 to 30 a third off most tickets, is due to be tested in the area served by the Greater Anglia train company, with 10,000 initially made available.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, has refused to comment on whether it has plans for a wider roll-out.

But a document circulated on a UK rail forum - which appears to be an internal Rail Delivery Group briefing to staff dated last month - gives details of the scheme and says the railcard 'goes national in early 2018', the website moneysavingexpert has reported.

The Rail Delivery Group has not confirmed or denied any of the details in the memo.

The Association of Train Operating Companies (ATOC), which is part of the Rail Delivery Group, also appears to have registered a number of website domain names related to the card, including 26-30railcard.com - suggesting it may be preparing for a wider launch.