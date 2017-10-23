AN AMPUTEE from Oxfordshire has defied the odds by qualifying as a lifeguard.

Michael Williams, 26, from Faringdon is the duty manager of the Park Sport Centre in Wheatley. When he was just 20-months old he had his leg partially amputated following a birth defect in his left foot.

The former Faringdon Community College pupil has worked in sports centres for three years, since graduating in sports management from Nottingham Trent University in 2013.

In 2014 he took the swimming test that was needed for him to progress up the career ladder but failed, and then spent the next three years training.

Mr Williams said: "I've always been sporty and wanted to work in sport.

"I have a prosthetic leg, but it's not made for water as it floats.

"So when I decided to take up swimming my hospital – Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre – had to create a special swimming leg for me."

For the past three years, Mr Williams has battled his physical impairment to being a pool lifeguard, which involved learning to swim all over again.

He said: “The whole process was very challenging because I could not swim very well at all. "Learning to swim with just the one leg is tough; but learning to become a strong swimmer was even more difficult.

"I had plenty of injuries and became quite stressed at times, but with a condition like mine all you can do is forget about it and not let it affect you.

"I just get on with it. I use to get stared at a lot and bullied at school, I'd never even wear shorts.

"I still get stares now but I don't care.

Mr Williams said he was 'devastated' when he failed the test the first time around, but 'so pleased' when he passed the second time.

He said: "It was a lot of hard work.

"I work more than 39 hours a week and I've got a four-year-old son.

"But by swimming for one hour, three times a week, I got there.

“My aim now is to get a management position that enables me to work both dry and wet side of the leisure provision.

"Having this qualification puts me one step closer to achieving that.”

Alex Blackwell, head of vocational qualifications for IQL, which administers the awards, said: “We’d like to congratulate Michael on what is a hugely inspiring achievement.

"We actively encourage all individuals to take part in our courses where it is safe to do so.

"We believe it’s important, to take a proactive approach to creating opportunities to apply for reasonable adjustments, so there are no unnecessary barriers that might prevent someone taking part in a course."