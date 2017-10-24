LONG-FEARED traffic chaos failed to materialise yesterday as the city’s roads and transport network coped well to get shoppers to the Westgate.

The centre’s 1,000-space car park opened at 10am and spaces remained available throughout the day.

Its opening during school half-term meant the arterial roads into Oxford were less busy than normal.

Much has been made of the ‘improved’ park and rides, signage and buses and many visitors opted for the recommended method of transport.

Signs on routes into the city warned shoppers to plan ahead and make use of the five park and rides, which seemed to work to stop congestion.

Stagecoach Oxfordshire managing director Martin Sutton said: “It was great to see the opening day at long last – we have been talking about this for many years.

“Buses are able to remain in Queen Street for now and so far everything has been working well.”