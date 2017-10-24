A CIVIL servant at RAF Benson who had to do four people's jobs during a staffing crisis has won an award.

Janine Ansty-Bridges was presented with the station's Loyalty Award at its annual awards dinner earlier this month.

The accolade is presented each year to the member of military personnel, civil servant or contractor who has best demonstrated commitment, self-sacrifice and courage.

Presenting the award, Station Commander Group Captain Hamish Cormack said: "Janine has worked tirelessly in accounts flight for many years through numerous challenges.

"Her loyalty to the station meant that she willingly and voluntarily took on many additional duties during a period of significant manning reductions, completing her own job and that of up to three other people to the highest of standards to ensure the flight continued to deliver an outstanding service."

Gp Cpt Cormack also presented the station's Innovation Award to two corporals who created a road safety course on the station's driving simulator.

He said Alex Clements and Gavin Colbourne 'brought together bespoke modules from a range of pioneering companies into one high developed, effective mobile package'.

The Teamwork Award was presented to Corporal Lee Simpson, deputy manager of the warrant officers’ and sergeants’ mess, for displaying 'exceptional leadership and operating with a quiet professionalism during a period of significant change for his team'.

Flight Lieutenant Rob Causer, meanwhile, was presented with the prized Spirit of Benson award, for his 'selfless dedication to the welfare and support of station personnel and the Air Cadet organisation'.

Gp Cpt Cormack added: "Rob consistently thinks of what he can do to make a difference to others and his immeasurable impact on the morale and reputation of RAF Benson is a shining example of the very best of the station."

This year's Professional Excellence Award was presented to Debbie Wise, Benson's caseworker for SSAFA – the Soldiers', Sailors', Airmen and Families Association.

Describing her as an 'integral member of the station’s welfare and community committees', Gp Cpt Cormack went on: "Debbie has been invaluable in supporting personnel and their families through the complex issues that can often arise, both in everyday life and in dealing with the unique challenges of the military environment."

This year's awards dinner was named the Benson 78 in honour of the number of years the station has been open.