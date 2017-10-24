POPPY Appeal sellers will be out in force across Oxfordshire from tomorrow as the Royal British Legion’s 2017 campaign gets under way.

The national launch for the Poppy Appeal is tomorrow and it will run until November 11, Armistice Day, with Remembrance Day falling on Sunday, November 12.

The National Service of Remembrance, held at The Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday ensures that no-one is forgotten as the nation unites to honour all who have suffered or died in war.

Oxfordshire community fundraiser for the RBL Mark Garwood said boxes of poppies have been sent to Poppy Appeal organisers.

He added: “Sellers will now go out and about in the towns and villages across the county and they will be particularly busy from Saturday.

“We couldn’t do this without the help of our Poppy Appeal organisers and the hundreds of collectors who turn out in all weathers.

“People in Oxfordshire are always very generous when it comes to giving for the Poppy Appeal because they know they are supporting such a good cause.

“When they give a donation for a poppy they are giving money to veterans and to help servicemen who have been injured in current conflicts, and their families.”

Mr Garwood said fundraisers for the Poppy Appeal in the county have raised record amounts in recent years and he hoped they would be equally generous this time round.”

He is recruiting for organisers in Bletchingdon, Wolvercote and Combe.