TWO men who set upon a pair of bouncers during a pub brawl, stamping on one victim's face, have been jailed.

Kerwin Tinto, of Reedmace Road, Bicester, and Robert Sestanovich, of Purslane Drive, Bicester, had both admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

At their sentencing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday the men, aged 35 and 37, showed no emotion as they were told the savage attack on two security staff could only merit an immediate jail term.

The court heard how the men had been out with a group at the White Hart pub, Sheep Street, Bicester, on July 1.

At about 9pm a bouncer approached the group to ask one of their number to leave the pub for rowdy behaviour.

An argument ensued and a brawl broke out, with pushes and kicks escalating into Sestanovich stamping on one bouncer's face while Tinto kicked a bouncer in the head. The men left and were arrested.

In mitigation, the court heard how Sestanovich, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, had battled a long-term addition to drugs and was sorry for his part.

Tinto, too, was heavily medicated at the time and showed a great deal of remorse the court heard.

Jailing them Judge Maria Lamb said the incident had been 'a disgraceful episode' .

Sestanovich was jailed for 15 months and Tinto was jailed for eight months.