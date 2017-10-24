AN EXPLOSION of colour will illuminate Oxfordshire around this year's Bonfire Night.
Here are the best places you can catch spectacular displays all over the county on bonfire weekend, including display times and prices.
- WOODSTOCK - Wootton Memorial Playing Fields are displaying fireworks synchronised to music on Saturday 28 October. Also includes hot food and mulled wine. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks 7pm. Tickets: Adult £4, Child £2.
- WANTAGE - The Grove Rugby Club will host a display on Friday, November 3, and will see fireworks set to music alongside giant bonfires from 6.30pm, with tickets £5.
- BANBURY - Harriers Banbury Academy is also running an event on Thursday 2 November from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
- HANBOROUGH - Hanborough Musical Fireworks will be held on Friday November 3. Also includes fairground rides, stalls, and a wide range of refreshments. The event, at The Pavillion in Roosevelt Road, will open at 6pm. The display is at 7.15pm.
- UPPER WOLVERCOTE - The Plough's 23rd fireworks night. It’s free, with a BBQ, cakes, glow-sticks and mulled wine for sale. Gates open at 3pm.
- KIDLINGTON - there will be a firework display on Friday, 3 November at 7pm – with gates opening at 6pm. Edward Feild School are hosting a fireworks night at 5.30pm on Saturday 28 October. Adults £5, Child £3, pupils go free. Fireworks, BBQ and music at Stratfield Brake Recreation, on Friday 3 November at 6pm. Adult £5, Child £3.
- DONNINGTON - Fundraising firework display with BBQ and refreshments at Meadow Lane, Donnington Bridge Road. Gates open at 6.45pm. Adult £5, Child £3, Family (2A + 3C) £15.
- CHERWELL - Weston-on-the-Green’s annual village display will be held Saturday 28 October from 6.30pm at the village’s community hall, while Heyford Park Free School will stage its show on Thursday, November 2 from 4.30pm, with the display at 6.30pm. Fritwell Primary School will also be hosting a display on Sunday, November 5, gates will open from 5pm and adult tickets are £5, with children tickets £3.50.
- WALLINGFORD - A 24-foot model of the Houses of Parliament will be burnt at the Wallinford annual charity fireworks on Saturday, November 4, as part of a ‘London Calling’ theme.
- HEADINGTON- Oxford Round Table's 50th Annual Charity Fireworks Display takes place on Saturday, November 4, at South Park, Headington Hill. Gates open at 4.30pm, with live music from 5.30pm. Fireworks start at 6.45pm followed by the lighting of the mega bonfire. Standard tickets are £9 with family tickets and park and ride combo tickets available online.
- ABINGDON - 2nd Abingdon Scout Group will hold its annual fireworks night on Saturday, November 4. The display will be at Long Furlong Community Centre in North Abingdon. Gates open at 6.30pm, and there will be free parking at Tilsley Park. Single tickets are £4 or £5 on the gate. Family tickets are £13, £15 on the gate, which is for two adults and three children aged three to 16 years.
- BICESTER – The Round Table fireworks display returns, to Pingle Field on November 4. Crowds will be treated to special surprises as the Round Table celebrates its 50th anniversary, and a stand will be run by the Bicester Ladies Circle. Tickets are £4, gates open at 6pm and display starts at 7.30pm.
- WITNEY – Witney Rugby Football Club will again run the event on Sunday. Featuring a Guy competition, starting at 6pm. Other entertainment, including rides and a hog roast, will be available on the evening. Old Swan and Minster Mill, Minster Lovell are also hosting a fireworks party, with hog roast and beer & wine tent on Friday November 3. Gates open 6pm, tickets: £5, under 12s free.
- STANDLAKE - Standlake Cokethorpe Sea Scouts are hosting their annual bonfire and fireworks at Standlake Village Hall, Rack End on 4 November, with a bar, BBQ and live music. Gates open at 6pm.
- CHARLBURY - Bonfire and fireworks at Charlbury Cricket Club, Forest Road, with hot drinks, BBQ and novelties stalls. Gates open at 5.30pm. Adults £5, Children £2. Children free if tickets bought in advance.
- LITTLE MILTON - Fireworks at The Pine Lodge, Thame Road, Little Milton on 4 November. Licensed bar available. Ticket includes hot dogs & soup. Gates: 6pm, Adult tickets £5, Children £3, Family (2A + 3C) £15.
- CHIPPING NORTON - Kingham Village Fireworks and Bonfire, includes mulled wine and hot chocolate, British Legion bar, fairground rides, and children’s disco. Gates open 5.30pm, tickets are free, with a collection for charity.
- DIDCOT - Illusion Fireworks who are also designing the display at Wallingford will be setting the stage in Didcot too, at Didcot Town FC, Bowmont Water, on Sunday, November 5, which begins at 4pm and costs £5. Also Didcot Pyromusical Fireworks Display at
NPower Loop Meadow Stadium Bowmont Water from 4pm.
- KING’S SUTTON - Fireworks will be on November 5 at the King’s Sutton Playing field. Gates open at 5pm for a 5:45pm display. Tickets are £12 for a family of four or £5 per individual.
- MARSTON - St Michael's Primary School presents fireworks display and bonfire, hot food, drinks, cakes, glow sticks. Gates open 5.30pm. Tickets: Adults £4 (children £2, family £10).
- BODICOTE - Fireworks, bonfire, funfair and food at Kingsfield Recreation Ground, White Post Road. Gates open at 6.30pm. Tickets are £4 per person, under 5s free.
- BURFORD - Bonfire and firework display plus refreshments and licensed bar at Burford Recreation Ground, Tanners Lane. Gates open at 6.30pm, with free entry.
