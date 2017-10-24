AN EXPLOSION of colour will illuminate Oxfordshire around this year's Bonfire Night.
Here are the best places you can catch spectacular displays all over the county on bonfire weekend, including display times and prices.
- WITNEY – Witney Rugby Football Club will again run the event on Sunday. Thousands of people are expected to flock to the club where there will be a Guy competition at 6pm followed by a firework display at 6.30pm. Other entertainment, including rides and a hog roast, will be available on the evening.
- HANBOROUGH- A fireworks display with a twist can be seen at Long Hanborough. Hanborough Musical Fireworks will be held on Friday November 3. As well as coupling a vibrant fireworks display with music, the event will include fairground rides, stalls, and a wide range of refreshments. The event, at The Pavillion in Roosevelt Road, will open at 6pm. The display is at 7.15pm.
- NORTH OXFORDSHIRE - Heyford Park Free School in Upper Heyford will have a firework display on Thursday, November 2. Gates open at 4:30pm and fireworks go on display at 6:30pm. There will be food, music, and toys. Adults £6, under 16s £4, family ticket (two adults, three kids £16).
- BANBURY - Harriers Banbury Academy is also running an event on Thursday 2 November from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
- KIDLINGTON - there will be a firework display on Friday, 3 November at 7pm – with gates opening at 6pm.
- KING’S SUTTON - Fireworks will be on November 5 at the King’s Sutton Playing field. Gates open at 5pm for a 5:45pm display. Tickets are £12 for a family of four or £5 per individual.
- HEADINGTON- Oxford Round Table's 50th Annual Charity Fireworks Display takes place on Saturday, November 4, at South Park, Headington Hill, Oxford. Gates open at 4.30pm, with live music from 5.30pm. Fireworks start at 6.45pm followed by the lighting of the mega bonfire. Standard tickets are £7 with family tickets and park and ride combo tickets available online.
- ABINGDON - 2nd Abingdon Scout Group will hold its annual fireworks night on Saturday, November 4. The display will be at Long Furlong Community Centre in North Abingdon. Gates open at 6.30pm, and there will be free parking at Tilsley Park. Single tickets are £4 or £5 on the gate. Family tickets are £13, £15 on the gate, which is for two adults and three children aged three to 16 years.
- BICESTER – The Round Table fireworks display returns, to Pingle Field on November 4. Crowds will be treated to special surprises as the Round Table celebrates its 50th anniversary, and a stand will be run by the Bicester Ladies Circle. Tickets are £4, gates open at 6pm and display starts at 7.30pm.
