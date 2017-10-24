PAEDIATRIC nurse Gabrielle Dent is joining a Mercy ship in Cameroon in central Africa.

Mrs Dent, from Abingdon, works at Tom’s ward at Oxford Children’s Hospital.

The mother-of-two has volunteered to work on the Africa Mercy, which is a hospital ship run by an international charity called Mercy Ships.

Mrs Dent, who set off at the weekend, said: “They not only perform over 2,000 surgical operations on board the ship but also give training and mentoring to local professionals, to raise the level of the health care in the country as a whole.

“By empowering the local medical and nursing staff as well as health clinics they are able to leave behind a legacy of hope and healing.”

Mrs Dent said she would would be working as a paediatric ward nurse for about eight weeks, alongside 450 volunteer crew, from over 40 nations.

She added: “I expect to return on December 16 this year.”

Medical care on the ship includes facial surgery for benign tumours, cleft lip and palate and for orthopaedic conditions.

There is also plastic surgery for burns and eye surgery among others.

Mrs Dent added: “This is going to be an incredible experience for me.”

Mrs Dent lives with husband Andy and their two children are Anastasia, 24, and Samuel, 22.

Mr Dent said: “Gabrielle has arrived safely is very excited to have met the staff team.”