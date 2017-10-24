BOTH lanes have now reopened on the A34 following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today.

Fuel had spilled onto the road leading to one lane being closed northbound heading towards the M40.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened before the M40 junction 9 for Bicester.

There were reports of up to 30 minute delays on the B4027 Islip Turn Off and on the A34 Western By Pass Road to Peartree Interchange.

Highways England have said there are still delays from the A44 junction but these are now expected to clear.