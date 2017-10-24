KEEP animals indoors, close the windows, shut the curtains and play masking music.

These are some of the RSPCA’s top tips for pet owners as firework season gets underway in the build up to Bonfire Night.

Hundreds of calls are made about fireworks every year to the animal charity, with 345 calls logged in October and November alone in 2016.

Figures from the RSPCA that also reveal nearly half of all dogs in the UK, 45 per cent, show signs of anxiety when they hear fireworks have prompted the organisation to issue new guidance.

They include;

Making sure a dog or cat has somewhere to hide - perhaps under some furniture or in a cupboard - and can get to it at any time.

Ensuring pets are kept in a safe and secure environment and cannot escape.

Making sure pets are microchipped in case they do escape.

During fireworks season, walking dogs during daylight and keeping pets indoors when fireworks are likely to be set off.

At nightfall, closing windows and curtains and putting on music to mask and muffle the sound of fireworks.

RSPCA animal behaviour expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Firework phobia in pets is a treatable condition and we recommend seeking advice from your vet so that you can plan ahead and help your pet cope around firework season.

“For example, if your dog is frightened of fireworks your vet may suggest referral to a clinical animal behaviourist to teach him/her to deal with the sounds, or the use of diffusers which disperse calming chemicals into the room.”

She added: “It is also a good idea to provide your dog with a safe haven. It is best to get your dog used to this before the season starts. Choose somewhere quiet and help him to learn that being there is positive and that no harm will come to him. You can do this by giving him toys or a variety of chew toys."

With small animals that live outside like rabbits the animal behaviour specialist recommended extra bedding and covering some of their enclosure with a blanket for extra insulation and sound proofing.

And for those using fireworks Dr Gaines encouraged people to stick to traditional celebration dates like Bonfire Night so pet owners can be prepared.

More advice, as well as a top tips video, are available on the RSPCA website.