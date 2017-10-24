A MAN required plastic surgery after he was glassed in a pub.

Police have released a CCTV of a man who they have say may have vital information in connection with the GBH in Bicester.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was assaulted using a glass at the Saxon Pub in Sheep Street, which caused injuries to his forehead, nose and mouth.

He was taken to hospital and required plastic surgery following the attack on Saturday, September 16 at about 1.40am.

Investigating officer PC Abigail Sharman, based at Bicester police station, said: "This was a serious assault which has left the victim with serious facial injuries, for which he has required surgery.

"I would like to speak to the man in this image, as he could have information which is vital to our investigation.

"If you know this man, or have any investigation as to his whereabouts, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."





