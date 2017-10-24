POLICE want to speak to a cyclist who witnessed a robbery in Oxford.

Officers have released an appeal to find the 'specific witness', after the victim tried to flag them down following the attack on Friday, October 13.

The victim, a man in his twenties, had his wallet and phone stolen from him after he was threatened and assaulted by two men.

The incident happened between 9.15pm and 9.45pm while the victim was walking on the pavement in the direction of Long Lane, Littlemore, Oxford.

Police said the young man suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black men with Jamaican accents. They were both wearing hoodies.

Investigating officer, PC Melissa Mungal, based at Oxford police station, said: "As part of the investigation, we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170304887."