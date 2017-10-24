A KNIFE-wielding man robbed a newsagents after walking up to the till and demanding cash.

CCTV footage has been released by Thames Valley Police following the armed robbery in Banbury.

Officers say they wanted to speak to the man in the images who they believe may have 'vital information'.

The robber entered Martin McColl's Newsagents in Orchard Way, Banbury at about 5pm yesterday.

He walked up to the till and demanded cash while holding a knife which was about four to five inches long.

The woman cashier handed over cash before the armed man fled the shop.

The cashier did not suffer any injuries during the robbery.

PC Rosie Sabin said: "I want to speak to the man in these CCTV images as I believe he may have vital information about the incident. If you know who he is or have any other information about the robbery please contact police as soon as you can.

"The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 and quoting the investigation reference number which is 43170315422."

