A TEAM of GPs and surgery staff proved there is more to them than medicine as they turned their hands to baking.

Staff at St Bartholemew's Medical Centre, in East Oxford, replaced their stethoscopes with spatulas for the 'Great Bart's Cake Off'.

The event was staged to allow staff at the surgery to put forward their best bakes in Great British Bake Off style to help raise awareness and funds for Oxfordshire Association for the Blind (OAB).

The cake off was staged by the surgery over a number of weeks during October, and the final was judged by a panel including OAB volunteer ambassador and vice chairman of trustees, Guy Lawfull.

The overall winner was an impressive coffee and walnut cake with figs, created by Dr Adam Prewett.

Second place was a cake creation depicting the Radcliffe Camera, River Thames and the surgery in Manzil Way, by Dr Hanif Rahim, followed by a Hooky Norton ale chocolate cake, by health care assistant Wendy Bryant.

Dr Gemma Ching-A-Sue, who organised the event at the surgery, said: "Every so often our colleagues bring in cakes as a treat.

"So it was suggested we could make it a charity and team event and formalise it for everyone to get involved.

"We had quite a few rounds with different themes, including summer desserts and an Oxfordshire showstopper and about 15 people took part in the end.

"We thought it could be a good way to help raise the profile of the Oxfordshire Association for the Blind.

The surgery said it is still totting up the funds raised during the event.

Dr Ching-A-Sue added: "It was great for everyone to come together, get a bit healthy competition going and also raise awareness of the OAB."