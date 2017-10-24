YOUNGSTERS riding bikes and scooters through a community hospital as a shortcut have forced managers to shut one entrance to the public.

Wallingford Hospital announced last week that as of October 23, the St John's Road door will only be useable by staff with swipe cards, and all patients must use the main entrance.

Oxford Health, which owns and runs the hospital, said in a statement the move was to protect frail and elderly patients.

The trust went on to explain: "Limiting traffic through the hospital to approved staff, patients and visitors contributes to general health, safety and security.

"We have had instances of young people riding bikes and scooters through the building, presenting a serious risk to frail people with limited mobility.

"We are also obliged to ensure that the building can be locked down in the event of a security alert. Reducing footfall helps with infection control, especially during the winter period.

"With plans for more housing we expect traffic to increase and have decided to take action now."

The trust said it understood that limiting access would be inconvenient for many who wanted to 'use the hospital as a shortcut', but added: "We hope that everyone will understand that our first concern has to be for the safety and wellbeing of the people in our care."