THE world’s largest flower went on display at University of Oxford Botanical Garden yesterday...sort of.

The life-size model of the Rafflesia will be on display until October 30, as eight days is the average model of the huge plant.

The giant has never before been cultivated outside of Southeast Asia - but an attempt is now under way at Oxford University's Botanic Garden.

But the plant – which measures up to 1.5m across – can take up to two years to fully grow.

Instead visitors can see the botanically accurate '3D oil painting' of the plant, which was made from papier-mâché, plaster, clay and oil paint by Chris Thorogood, pictured, head of science and public engagement at the Botanic Garden.