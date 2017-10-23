THE latest instalment of a long-running sci-fi story has been released by Oxford's most successful video game developer.

Rebellion, based in Osney Mead, West Oxford, gave fans of Rogue Trooper a kick of nostalgia with the release of a new video game last week.

Rogue Trooper Redux is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and comes more than a decade after the last edition, bringing the tagline 'revenge never gets old', to a whole new audience.

Jason Kingsley, CEO of Rebellion, which is also a publisher of books and magazines, said: "We've always been hugely proud of the original Rogue Trooper.

"It's special to bring it back with the help of our friends at TickTock Games.

"Remastering it has once again highlighted how influential a game it was for Rebellion.

"You can see the roots of tactical shooting that evolved over the years into our more recent games, such as Sniper Elite 4 and Battlezone.

"It's a really fantastic, exciting shooter and now it looks how we always imagined it."

Based on the comic magazine, 2000 AD – also published by Rebellion – Rogue Trooper is the BAFTA-nominated story of a genetically-crafted soldier, immune to almost all toxins.

With the help of his three comrades, he searches for the Traitor General, against the backdrop of a civil war on planet Nu-Earth.

