ADVENTURER Sarah Outen is seeking to bring her four-year global odyssey to the screen.

The Chilton resident cycled, kayaked and rowed 25,000 miles across the planet, completing the journey by kayaking underneath London’s Tower Bridge in November 2015.

The 32-year-old’s next project is to make a feature-length documentary of her voyage, called London2London: Via the World.

But this hinges on whether a campaign set up through the crowdfunding website Kickstarter reaches its £40,000 target.

She said: “Kickstarter is quite exciting, it’s all or nothing.

“You have to make your target or you don’t get any of that pledged money, so we really need to reach £40,000.

“We have some external investment already through sponsors but that doesn’t cover the entire costs, so we figured crowdfunding would be a great way to make it happen.

“We thought perhaps if people saw it was an all or nothing thing it would encourage them to pitch”.

The campaign was launched on October 4 and the total currently stands at more than £20,000.

With a deadline of October 28 time is running out, but Ms Outen remains optimistic that a late surge will push them towards the target.

She said: “Looking at other people’s campaigns it seems that the standard pattern is you get a peak at the start, a plateau and then a peak at the end.

“I think that we’re in that plateau even if we’re still increasing, but I really anticipate and hope that next week we’ll get that big push towards the end.

“We’ve been trying to put the word out locally, through friends and family.

“I’ve only really lived in the area for three years – it’s my partner who has lived here all her life and all her friends and family are getting behind it”.

Making the film is a long-held dream for the adventurer and would follow her book chronicling the expedition – Dare to Do.

If Ms Outen reaches the £40,000 target it will be yet another challenge overcome since starting her voyage back in 2011.

She said: “The journey’s goal was to share all the highs and lows.

“I knew that I wanted to write a book and I knew that I wanted to film and create something at the end.

“To start with we looked at getting a film commissioned, taking it to broadcasters and big production companies.

“But there was never the right offer and there were lots of refusals.

“I thought: ‘I’m not parting with the story to the wrong offer, so we’ll make it ourselves and we’ll do the story justice'."

To donate visit bit.ly/2zsDQ07