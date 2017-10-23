Just under half of the units in Oxford’s new £440m Westgate Centre will open tomorrow.
There are 64 shops listed on the complex’s website that are set to open at when it opens for the first time at 9.30am.
There are 125 units inside the centre, with 90 of those expected to be filled by Christmas.
The shops that will open tomorrow are:
- Accessorize
- Acuitis
- Ann Summers
- Aveda
- Blackwell's
- Bobbi Brown
- Boost
- Boss
- Boux Avenue
- Calvin Klein Underwear
- Cath Kidston
- Charles Tyrwhitt
- Gant
- Goldsmiths
- Guess
- Hobbs
- Hotel Chocolat
- JD
- Jo Malone
- John Lewis
- Joules
- L.K. Bennett
- Levi's
- Lush
- MAC
- Mint Velvet
- Molton Brown
- Nespresso
- Oasis
- Office
- Oliver Bonas
- Primark
- Reiss
- River Island
- Russell & Bromley
- Schuh
- Seasalt
- Sketchers
- Smashbox
- Smiggle
- Superdry
- TM Lewin
- T2
- Ted Baker
- The Body Shop
- Timberland
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Uni Qlo
- Vans
- Victoria's Secret Pink
White Stuff
Food and drink outlets that will be opening tomorrow are:
- Benito's Hat
- The Breakfast Club
- Cinnamon Kitchen
- KuPP
- Le Pain Quotidien
- Nando's
- Ned's Noodle Bar
- Pho
- Pizza Pilgrims
- Pret
- Shawa
- Sticks'n'Sushi
