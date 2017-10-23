FOLLOW OUR LIVE OPENING DAY BLOG HERE

Just under half of the units in Oxford’s new £440m Westgate Centre opened yesterday.

There are 64 shops listed on the complex’s website that opened at 10am on Tuesday.

There are 125 units inside the centre, with 90 of those expected to be filled by Christmas.

The shops open are:

Accessorize

Acuitis

Ann Summers

Aveda

Blackwell's

Bobbi Brown

Boost

Boss

Boux Avenue

Calvin Klein Underwear

Cath Kidston

Charles Tyrwhitt

Gant

Goldsmiths

Guess

Hobbs

Hotel Chocolat

JD

Jo Malone

John Lewis

Joules

L.K. Bennett

Levi's

Lush

MAC

Mint Velvet

Molton Brown

Nespresso

Oasis

Office

Oliver Bonas

Primark

Reiss

River Island

Russell & Bromley

Schuh

Seasalt

Sketchers

Smashbox

Smiggle

Superdry

TM Lewin

T2

Ted Baker

The Body Shop

Timberland

Tommy Hilfiger

Uni Qlo

Vans

Victoria's Secret Pink

White Stuff

Food and drink outlets open are: