Just under half of the units in Oxford’s new £440m Westgate Centre opened yesterday.
There are 64 shops listed on the complex’s website that opened at 10am on Tuesday.
There are 125 units inside the centre, with 90 of those expected to be filled by Christmas.
The shops open are:
- Accessorize
- Acuitis
- Ann Summers
- Aveda
- Blackwell's
- Bobbi Brown
- Boost
- Boss
- Boux Avenue
- Calvin Klein Underwear
- Cath Kidston
- Charles Tyrwhitt
- Gant
- Goldsmiths
- Guess
- Hobbs
- Hotel Chocolat
- JD
- Jo Malone
- John Lewis
- Joules
- L.K. Bennett
- Levi's
- Lush
- MAC
- Mint Velvet
- Molton Brown
- Nespresso
- Oasis
- Office
- Oliver Bonas
- Primark
- Reiss
- River Island
- Russell & Bromley
- Schuh
- Seasalt
- Sketchers
- Smashbox
- Smiggle
- Superdry
- TM Lewin
- T2
- Ted Baker
- The Body Shop
- Timberland
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Uni Qlo
- Vans
- Victoria's Secret Pink
White Stuff
Food and drink outlets open are:
- Benito's Hat
- The Breakfast Club
- Cinnamon Kitchen
- KuPP
- Le Pain Quotidien
- Nando's
- Ned's Noodle Bar
- Pho
- Pizza Pilgrims
- Pret
- Shawa
- Sticks'n'Sushi
- Tommi's Burger Joint
