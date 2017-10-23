Just under half of the units in Oxford’s new £440m Westgate Centre will open tomorrow.
There are 64 shops listed on the complex’s website that are set to open at when it opens for the first time at 9.30am.
There are 125 units inside the centre, with 90 of those expected to be filled by Christmas.
The shops that will open tomorrow are:
Accessorize
Acuitis
Ann Summers
Aveda
Blackwell's
Bobbi Brown
Boost
Boss
Boux Avenue
Calvin Klein Underwear
Cath Kidston
Charles Tyrwhitt
Gant
Goldsmiths
Guess
Hobbs
Hotel Chocolat
JD
Jo Malone
John Lewis
Joules
L.K. Bennett
Levi's
Lush
MAC
Mint Velvet
Molton Brown
Nespresso
Oasis
Office
Oliver Bonas
Primark
Reiss
River Island
Russell & Bromley
Schuh
Seasalt
Sketchers
Smashbox
Smiggle
Superdry
TM Lewin
T2
Ted Baker
The Body Shop
Timberland
Tommy Hilfiger
Uni Qlo
Vans
Victoria's Secret Pink
White Stuff
Food and drink outlets that will be opening tomorrow are:
Benito's Hat
The Breakfast Club
Cinnamon Kitchen
KuPP
Le Pain Quotidien
Nando's
Ned's Noodle Bar
Pho
Pizza Pilgrims
Pret
Shawa
Sticks'n'Sushi
