HUNDREDS of runners raised thousands of pounds for Oxford Children’s Hospital at Blenheim Palace’s longest-established run.

The Woodstock and Kidlington Rotary Club 10k event returned to the palace for its 22nd year.

More than 450 people took part in the event yesterday, running either a 10km and 5km route, at the Woodstock stately home.

The children’s hospital charity’s chief executive, Douglas Graham, officially started the race before joining the runners himself.

He said: “We are very grateful to the Woodstock and Kidlington Rotary Club, who have made us their charity of the year.

“It’s the support of local people and community organisations that helps the hospital remain one of the best in the country and help so many sick children. It was great to see so many people taking part for such a wonderful cause.”

Both the leading male and female runners have links to the John Radcliffe, where the children’s hospital is based.

Sam O’Neill, from Headington Road Runners, who won the Blenheim event with a time of 35 minutes 29 seconds, said: “I’m very chuffed to win, it’s a beautiful place to run.

“I worked at the John Radcliffe as a junior doctor so I’m happy to support the children’s hospital.”

The first woman to cross the line –in 41 minutes 49 seconds was Katie Greves, who was part of the Olympic silver medal-winning women’s eight rowing team at the Rio Games last year.

She grew up close to the hospital and her mother, Ruth, was a paediatric nurse.

She said: “The hospital is definitely close to my heart, I grew up next to it and my mum worked there – in fact she’s still involved with the League of Friends as a volunteer.

“I’ve only just started running, I did cycling all of last year but now I’m training for a marathon and it was great to do well here.”

With the entry free of £16.50 going to the hospital the event is expected to raise about £6,000 once race expenses are paid.

Woodstock and Kidlington Rotary Club president Ian King said: “It’s our 22nd year and we were the originally Blenheim Palace race after we managed to convince the Duke of Marlborough’s father [the late 11th Duke].

“People like running here because of the place – it’s just a pleasure to run around Blenheim – and it’s great to see so many people again this year.

“I had the opportunity to choose our charity of the year and I was supported in choosing the children’s hospital in its 10th anniversary."

People who attend the Ley Community – a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre based in Yarnton – acted as marshals for the race.

The centre’s chief executive, Darren Worthington, said: “They really want to give something back to the community and this sort of event is a great way to do that.

“It shows that recovery is possible and for these guys they are going to resettle in Oxfordshire so it’s important to get out in the community.”