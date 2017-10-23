MORE than £1,000 has been donated to local causes as the Bure Park Residents' Association bows out.

Schoolchildren and families across the community will benefit from the residents' group's final wish to put its remaining funds to good use.

As a result Bure Park Primary School and the Emmanuel Church in Bicester were each handed £1,575 this week to put towards projects that will benefit the community.

Bure Park Residents' Association chairman, Steve Willott, said the group had decided to dissolve after its activities had dwindled over recent years.

He said: "I have only lived in Bicester since 2004, so there's no way I have been involved in the residents' association since it's beginning.

"Having said that, many, many, people over the years have put so much in to Bure Park becoming the wonderful estate it is.

"Thank you all for what has been achieved.

"I think a friend's comment sums it it up well: 'It's the end of an era, it served its purpose and now Bure Park is a thriving and established estate."

Although the the group decided to dissolve it had to find something to do with equipment from various activities such as litter picks, and funds left in its kitty.

Members agreed to donate the equipment to Bicester Green Gym, which is a recycle and upcycle group that aims to stop unwanted items from heading to landfill.

It was decided the remaining fund, totalling £3,150, should be split between the church and primary school, with both getting £1,575 each.

Bure Park Primary School will put the money towards renewing its sensory garden and improving the garden club.

Headteacher, Yvonne Hewson, said: "We really appreciate the donation form the Bure Park Residents' Association for further developing both our sensory and foundation stage gardens.

"The children will enjoy these for years to come."

The money donated to the church will be put towards much-needed air conditioning in one of its rooms, as well as an on-going project to create a 'missional house' for young people in the community.

Mr Willott added: "Thanks to everyone past and present for all their hard work and input, and many residents are still doing things off their own bats to keep the estate looking as good as it is."