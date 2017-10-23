THESE are the burglars jailed after an Oxford councillor chased them down on her bike.

Nathan Bourton, of no fixed abode, was unanimously convicted of burglary on Friday and jailed for three and a half years.

His accomplice, Luke Newell, had admitted burgling the home in Cranham Street in Jericho on April 23 after he was caught later that day.

Oxford city and Oxfordshire county councillor for Jericho and Osney Susanna Pressel had chanced upon the pair while riding her bike at about 7pm.

Bourton, aged 35, fled but was captured on a resident’s CCTV camera and arrested on April 24.

Newell, aged 42 and of Luther Street, Oxford, was given a 876-day jail term in May.

The pair stole items including bottles of Johnnie Walker and sake, Samsung 3D Smart TV, a DAB radio, a laptop computer and charger, an iPhone charger, a rucksack and a bike.

Ms Pressel said last week: “I am pleased that the jury decided unanimously, so we can assume that justice was done.

“I am glad that I was able to help in a small way.”