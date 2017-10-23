WORK has been completed on a new £1.2million sports pavilion.

The building in Margaret Road, Headington Quarry will be officially opened at a ceremony by Oxford city councillors on Friday evening.

It features changing rooms, toilets and store rooms along with a community space and kitchen.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5pm and all residents are being invited to have a look around and toast the opening with a glass of champagne or a soft drink.

The completion of the development comes after more than 14 years of campaigning by residents and sports clubs who called for a revamp of the recreation ground and for a new pavilion to be built.

An old pavilion building, which was previously on the site was demolished to make way for the new building.

Children’s football team Quarry Rovers will be the main users of the building when it opens.

The team, established in 1952, has played on the Margaret Road Recreation Ground since their foundation.

The club, which got FA chartered status in 2014, has about 200 children playing football every weekend.

Councillor Linda Smith, Oxford City Council's executive board member for leisure, parks and sport stressed that the building could be used by the whole community.

She said: "By the way, (the pavilion) has a fantastic community space - this is something for the whole local community not just footballers."