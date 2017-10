SPECULATION over Oxford United’s future ownership has increased after a Thai businessman was again spotted in the directors’ box at the Kassam Stadium.

Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth, who had a stake in Sky Bet Championship side Reading until May, has watched the U’s home and away in the last few weeks.

One man missing was U’s owner Darryl Eales, who wrote in his programme notes he was in the United States on business.

Neither party has yet to comment on the situation.