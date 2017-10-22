Cornbury Festival promoter Hugh Phillimore has been chasing famous French singer Carla Bruni to make sure she is on the bill next year.

This year's festival at the Great Tew site near Chipping Norton was supposed to be the last after 14 years.

But three months later Mr Phillimore said the festival, dubbed Poshstock would return in 2018.

Mr Phillimore said he had bowed to pressure from well-wishers and fans of the festival and decided to continue after all – returning for the 15th instalment from July 13-15, 2018.

Now he has revealed which acts could be on the bill next year, including Ms Bruni, the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

He said: “It's true that one of the acts I would love to have on the bill is Carla Bruni.

"Her new album is bonkers and brilliant with covers like AC/DC's Highway to Hill and Abba.

"I would love to have her on the bill - I'm the proud owner of her three records and I have been ringing her.

"Other acts we are considering at the moment are Billy Idol and Lenny Kravitz although it's early days and nothing has been confirmed.

"But you have to get in early enough otherwise you find other festivals beat you to it."

The promoter joked that Ms Bruni and Mr Sarkozy might be tempted to stay on site in a luxury yurt, with the most expensive costing £6,000.

Mr Phillimore said earlier that he had been 'truly taken aback by the depth of feeling for the event ' and added that he would be happy if it made a small profit.

Cornbury Festival’s Fabulous Finale was a huge success with sell-out crowds enjoying a superb sunny weekend in the company of Bryan Adams, Jools Holland and the Kaiser Chiefs.

The festival has previously hosted such stars as Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Robert Plant, Blondie, Bryan Ferry, Tom Jones, Elvis Costello and Martha Reeves.

It has also seen sets by a number of musical legends no longer with us, such as Amy Winehouse, Joe Cocker and Humphrey Lyttleton.

The festival, which began life at Cornbury Park, near Charlbury, has repeatedly struggled to turn a profit.