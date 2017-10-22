A DRIVER is in a life-threatening condition after their vehicle left the M40 this afternoon.

It left the motorway southbound between junction 10 at Brackley and junction 9 at Bicester just before 3pm.

Paramedics and an air ambulance arrived at 3.06pm and the patient was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford by ambulance.

The crash briefly closed both sides of the motorway. Traffic was held on the stretch southbound, while an air ambulance landed on the northbound stretch.

Traffic is now moving freely on the northbound stretch and is moving but very slow southbound.

It was the second crash on the same stretch within a couple of hours. The first closed two of the three lanes southbound but paramedics were not required, a South Central Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Thames Valley Police have been asked to comment.