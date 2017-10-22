THE Oxford University medical student who stabbed her boyfriend and avoided an immediate jail term has deferred her studies.

A university spokesman confirmed that Lavinia Woodward, who is 24, will not return to Christ Church College for 18 months.

Woodward, of Milan, Italy, was given a suspended sentence after stabbing the man in a drug-fuelled attack on December 30, 2016. She was given a 10-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, at Oxford Crown Court last month.

The court heard she was 'genuinely remorseful' and suffered personal problems.