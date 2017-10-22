A PLAN to improve a busy route into Oxford for cyclists and people using public transport has got a £5m boost from the government.

The money has been secured by Oxfordshire County Council from the Department for Transport.

About £6.8m will be spent on improving how pedestrians, cyclists and buses use Botley Road between Binsey Lane and Eynsham Road as part of the council’s Oxford Transport Strategy.

Cyclists will be segregated from the main road and pedestrians on most of that route. Cyclist Claudia Comberti died on Botley Road in May. Her inquest will be held on Thursday.

Other improvements will include new bus lanes, which the council said will make bus journeys quicker.

The council's cabinet member for transport, Councillor Yvonne Constance, said: “This is excellent news. The scheme ticks a number of boxes as cyclists, pedestrians and bus users will benefit.

“The community should also see an improvement in air quality when everything is in place and being used and, for traffic that still has to use the road, journeys should be easier.”

More design work and a consultation will need to be carried out before work starts.

Money will be given during the 2018/19 financial year at the earliest. It will come from the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund.

Other money will be provided by developers who have built in the area.